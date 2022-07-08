A playlist of every song featured in Taika Waititi movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder'









Churning out the same film over and over again with the same familiar formula, Marvel has long searched for an identity, with the New Zealand filmmaker Taikia Waititi coming to their aid with some flavour for their cinematic fodder.

Bringing a cinematic elegance and distinct wacky humour to the franchise, Waititi helmed the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok and changed the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever, informing the zany comedy and eccentric plot lines that feature in such modern movies as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One distinct way the filmmaker likes to instil his own style is through the soundtrack, picking out a classic playlist for the 2017 movie, featuring the likes of Led Zeppelin and Magic Sword, as well the song ‘Pure Imagination’ from the musical Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Similarly, for the filmmaker’s latest instalment in the MCU, he’s chosen a whole array of peculiar music choices, ranging from well-known classics to obscure singles.

The new film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunited with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) Thor’s ex-girlfriend who sparks a strange love triangle between the protagonist, his old hammer, Mjölnir and his new weapon of choice, the axe Stormbreaker. All whilst this is going on, Christian Bale’s sinister new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, threatens the existence of the titular superhero, with the hero forced to team up with several familiar faces to bring him to his knees.

As for the choices for the film’s soundtrack Waititi’s picks are somewhat predictable, with the director opting for the dulcet tones of Enya and her fan-favourite tune ‘Only Time’ to kick the film off. Setting the ironic romantic tone of the movie itself, it’s not long before Waititi switches and incorporates some Guns N’ Roses, in particular, the songs ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Paradise City’ and ‘Old Spice Sea Chanty’.

Stacked with musical talent, the soundtrack for the film also includes the likes of Ginger Johnson, Michael Raphael, ABBA, Mary J. Blige and Ciara, though there was one culturally pertinent name the director felt forced to omit.

In conversation with NME, the filmmaker revealed how he wished to use the music of Kate Bush, until the Netflix show Stranger Things hijacked his plan. Asked about the use of Kate Bush in the show, Waititi responded with venom, stating, “You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed!”.

Continuing in their discussion, the publication commented that Christian Bale had reported that a Kate Bush dance scene had originally been in the script for the new film. “Before Stranger Things! Yeah, there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in there,” the director commented, before clarifying the tunes in question, “We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work’, which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman’s character. There was actually gonna be a lot of ABBA in the film as well”.

Take a look at the playlist of songs used in the new Marvel movie, below, named in the order in which they appear in the film.

Every song featured in Thor: Love and Thunder

Enya – ‘Only Time’

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Paradise City’

Ginger Johnson – ‘Old Spice Sea Chanty’

Michael Raphael – ‘Fighting’

ABBA – ‘Our Last Summer’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Family Affair’

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

Ciara – ‘Goodies’

Taika Waititi – ‘Hey Ninny-Nonny’

Guns N’ Roses – ‘November Rain’

Dio – ‘Rainbow in the Dark’

Stream the playlist, below.