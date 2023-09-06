







Idris Elba is a household name, an actor celebrated for his versatility and magnetic screen presence. While he’s grabbed global attention with iconic roles in series like The Wire and blockbuster franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also taken on a series of lead roles that showcase his extraordinary range and depth – although, as you’ll soon find out, they’re often not in the spotlight.

Whether playing a gritty criminal, a supernatural gunslinger, or a hopeless romantic, he imbues each role with a distinct and gravelly quality that simply can’t be mistaken for anyone else. And it’s not just the big titles; even his quieter, less-publicised leading roles reveal the breadth of his talent.

His career spans over two decades, and the British actor shows no sign of slowing down. Although he’s the Bond we want but will never have, new roles are constantly added to his already impressive résumé – and each one seems like another opportunity for him to stretch his artistic muscles and prove himself even more as a national institution.

However, despite his global stardom, the actual titles he has definitively led are surprisingly few. Let’s dive in and celebrate the performances that run the gamut from compelling to entirely forgettable. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to his work, buckle up and let us explore…

Ranking every Idris Elba lead role from worst to best:

11. Rolan Deschain – The Dark Tower (Nikolaj Arcel, 2017)

In The Dark Tower, Idris Elba takes on the role of Rolan Deschain, a Gunslinger, on a quest to protect the mythical Tower that holds the universe together. Despite the iconic nature of the role in Stephen King’s sprawling series, the film adaptation falls extremely short of capturing its essence.

Elba brings neither gravitas nor intensity, effectively making his performance dissolve in the already less-than-cohesive plot and world-building. The director and screenwriter can only be blamed so much, and at least Matthew McConaughey gives us something to work with – on this one, we think Elba should bear the brunt of the criticism.

10. Dr. Nate Samuels – Beast (Baltasar Kormákur, 2022)

For such a bombastic, obviously tongue-in-cheek monster movie, Elba sure does phone in a paper-thin performance as widower Dr Nate Samuels. After a trip with his daughters is derailed by a preternaturally canny African lion, Elba’s character must fight for his family’s survival. The problem is, it seems like he doesn’t care whatsoever.

Nevertheless, the collaboration between Elba and director Baltasar Kormákur suggests at least the hint of a promise of a potentially captivating blockbuster experience. Given both their reputations for gritty, high-stakes storytelling, you can’t help but feel like you’ve been short-changed at the theatre.

9. Sean Briar – Bastille Day (James Watkins, 2016)

In Bastille Day, Elba portrays Sean Briar, a CIA agent tasked with stopping a terror attack in Paris. The film plays out like a ticking time-bomb thriller, but its fairly conventional plot offers limited room for Elba to stretch his acting muscles.

While his physicality and charisma keep the audience engaged, the role doesn’t quite tap into the depth of emotion or complexity for which he is renowned. Nonetheless, Elba’s screen presence elevates what could be a run-of-the-mill action flick into a more watchable experience, demonstrating his ability to hold the viewer’s attention even when the material is less than stellar.

8. Monty James – Daddy’s Little Girls (Tyler Perry, 2007)

Tyler Perry is a somewhat controversial director. On the one hand, he’s one of the most successful Black artists in the entertainment industry, worth over $1billion with over a dozen directing credits to his name. On the other hand, he’s been criticised heavily for what many consider to be negative stereotypes of the Black community. Elba, for better or for worse, is the poster child for this bizarre comedy drama.

Starring as Atlantan father Monty James, Elba delivers a reasonably believable performance as a man who loses custody of his daughters and will do nothing to stop getting them back. It’s hard to discern his performance from the rest of the movie, which is shockingly amateurish in its filmmaking, but our main takeaway is that it’s definitely not one of the actor’s best.

7. Ben Bass – The Mountain Between Us (Hany Abu-Assad, 2017)

Elba plays Ben Bass, a neurosurgeon stranded in a snowy wilderness after a plane crash, in The Mountain Between Us. Alongside co-star Kate Winslet, who plays a journalist, they embark on a perilous journey to survive.

While the film leans into melodramatic territory, Elba’s reasonably nuanced portrayal adds authenticity, exploring the vulnerability and resilience inherent in extreme circumstances. The desolation of the environment serves as a backdrop that allows Elba to delve into the subtleties of human emotion and instinct for survival, helping to elevate the film beyond its needlessly hefty dramatic trappings.

6. Colin Evans – No Good Deed (Sam Miller, 2014)

Elba is brutal as the escaped homicidal convict who stabs, smashes and strangles his way through a small but close-knit group of friends in suburban Atlanta. Sam Miller’s psychological thriller practically falls into the horror/slasher category, with Elba as the stalking monster.

After killing his correctional officers whilst out on parole, Elba’s Colin returns to his hometown to seek revenge on his ex-fiancee. What follows is a murderous game of cat and mouse, as Terri (played by Taraji P Henson) tries to outsmart this convicted killer, intent on putting her in the ground. It is by the books, B-movie thriller material, but it is interesting nonetheless to see the film catering to a more inclusive audience.

5. Mark – Second Coming (Debbie Tucker Green, 2014)

Second Coming features Elba as Mark, a man coming to terms with his wife’s unexplained pregnancy. Set against a backdrop of drab domesticity, the film delves into themes of faith, doubt, and the intricacies of family dynamics. Elba’s portrayal of Mark is filled with nuance, capturing the emotional labyrinth that the character navigates as he grapples with questions of belief, trust, and the unknown.

In a film where much is said in the unsaid, Elba’s portrayal is an admirable demonstration of restraint and subtext. His nuanced performance enriches the movie’s attempt at grand, lofty philosophising, making it a fairly affecting experience that proves that sometimes less is indeed more.

4. Max – 100 Streets (Jim O’Hanlon, 2016)

If you’ve not heard of this one either, we don’t blame you – but we will encourage you to give it a watch. In this strangely compelling straight-to-video movie, which involves several key characters but has Elba firmly in the leading role, we see the actor navigate between romance, drama and outright thriller.

Playing Max, a former Rugby captain for Team England, Elba gives us a heartfelt depiction of a father who struggles to maintain a relationship with his children and estranged wife (played by Gemma Arterton). It’s incredibly melodramatic and, overall, not a fantastic film – but Elba displays his emotional range better here than many of his roles, solidly carrying the weight of the movie on his shoulders.

3. Harp – Concrete Cowboy (Ricky Staub, 2020)

This strange but endearing movie focuses on the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, a celebration of riding and organisation dedicated to inner-city horsemanship in Philadelphia. Elba plays Harp, the charismatic and Stetson hat-wearing father of Cole (played by Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things fame).

Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, this adaptation features Elba in a riveting role that fluctuates between being a cool, horse-riding badass and a fragile father crippled with concern for his son. After many trials and tribulations, Harp ultimately uses their passion for horses to help uplift Cole beyond his oppressive environment. A sincere and emotive turn from Elba that absolutely signposts his versatility as an actor.

2. John Luther – Luther (Neil Cross, 2010-2019)

Let’s pretend, for just a second, that the terrible film follow-up, The Fallen Sun, never happened. If we do that, then the indelible legacy of Luther is preserved, along with the unmistakable mark made on British entertainment.

By mere product of it being a TV series, it doesn’t quite hold the global status that our number one pick has, but it’s damn near close. Following the adventures of Detective Chief Inspector Luther, a passionate yet troubled and often violent police officer, Luther gave us something UK audiences had previously only dreamed of – a cinematic, dangerous and sexy detective. And oh boy, did Elba give it to us in spades.

1. Nelson Mandela – Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (Justin Chadwick, 2013)

Based on the critically acclaimed autobiography of former South African president Nelson Mandela, this powerful biopic features Elba in what will probably come to be known as his defining movie performance – and for very good reason.

Shirking off his trademark gruffness and becoming instead the tender, gentle, yet resilient African leader, Elba undergoes a stunning metamorphosis in this movie by English director Justin Chadwick. Portraying such an essential and pivotal real-life figure is always daunting for any actor. However, here, Elba rises to the challenge with poise and grace, delivering a dignified yet gritty portrayal that, to this day, remains his best.