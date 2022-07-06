A list of every film ever recommended by Quentin Tarantino









Quentin Tarantino has not only established himself as a revered filmmaker but also as a formidable cinephile. Over the years, Tarantino has made many masterpieces like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction but he has also dedicated a lot of time and energy towards spreading awareness about classics of world cinema.

Western audiences have learnt about the works of directors such as Wong Kar-wai and Bong Joon-ho from specials hosted by Tarantino who advocated for the release of their films in the US. That’s exactly why many fans follow Tarantino’s film recommendations very closely in order to learn about his own sensibilities.

On multiple occasions, Tarantino has cited Sergio Leone as one of his greatest influences and compared his body of work to a film school in itself. He wrote. “It really illustrated how to make an impact as a filmmaker. How to give your work a signature. I found myself completely fascinated, thinking: ‘That’s how you do it.’ It ended up creating an aesthetic in my mind.”

“For my money I think he is the greatest of all Italy’s filmmakers,” Tarantino added, praising Leone’s style and claiming that he was simply unparalleled. “I would go even as far as to say that he is the greatest combination of a complete film stylist, where he creates his own world, and storyteller. Those two are almost never married.”

In his early years, Tarantino was highly influenced by the revolutionary work of Jean-Luc Godard but he eventually outgrew the French maestro. “Godard is one who taught me the fun and the freedom and the joy of breaking rules…and just fucking around with the entire medium,” Tarantino admitted.

“That’s one aspect of Godard that I found very liberating—movies commenting on themselves, movies and movie history,” he added. “To me, Godard did to movies what Bob Dylan did to music: they both revolutionised their forms.”

If you’re new to the world of cinema and are looking for a list that would serve as a comprehensive introduction to the magical realm of films and film history, Tarantino’s recommendations are the perfect place to start your journey. Ranging from American cult flicks to French New Wave gems, this is a fascinating list curated by one of the best directors of our time.

Check out the full list below.

Quentin Tarantino’s favourite films:

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Rio Bravo (1959) Blow Out (1981) Taxi Driver (1976) His Girl Friday (1940) Five Fingers of Death (1972) Pandora’s Box (1929) Carrie (1976) Unfaithfully Yours (1948) Five Graves to Cairo (1943) Jaws (1975) Black Sabbath (1963) Tenebrae (1982) Rolling Thunder (1977) The Prowler (1981) Battle Royale (2000) Breathless (1960) Badlands (1973) Audition (1999) Used Cars (1980) It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World (1963) The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) Where Eagles Dare (1968) The Dirty Dozen (1967) Bringing Up Baby (1938) The Killer (1989) The Driver (1978) Blood Simple (1984) The Long Good Friday (1980) Mona Lisa (1986) The Hit (1984) The Killers (1964) The Killers (1946) Comfort and Joy (1984) Local Hero (1983) Le Petit Soldat (1963) Vivre Sa Vie (1962) Bande à Part (1964) Pierrot le Fou (1965) Shaft (1971) The Killing (1956) The Asphalt Jungle (1950) Rififi (1955) The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) City on Fire (1987) Kiss Me Deadly (1955) The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) A Clockwork Orange (1971) Fandango (1985) Days of Thunder (1990) Night Call Nurses (1972) Jules and Jim (1962) A Girl in Every Port (1928) The Guns of Navarone (1961) Dead Poets Society (1989) Frogs (1972) Willard (1971) Night of the Lepus (1972) Dark Passage (1947) The Last Boy Scout (1991) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Year of the Dragon (1985) Scarface (1983) Topkapi (1964) The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Once Upon a Time in America (1984) Bud Abbott Lou Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Hi, Mom! (1970) Back Street (1961) Maniac Cop 2 (1990) Maniac Cop (1988) Intruder (1989) The Vigilante: Fighting Hero of the West (1947) Perfect (1985) Mad Love (1935) The Trip (II) (1967) The Last Seduction (1994) Ed Wood (1994) Salvador (1986) For a Few Dollars More (1965) Le Doulos (1962) They Live by Night (1948) The Long Goodbye (1973) Magnificent Obsession (1954) The Savage Seven (1968) The Thing (1982) Caged Heat (1974) Silver Bullet (1985) Kansas City Confidential (1952) They All Laughed (1981) The Great Escape (1963) Coffy (1973) Dazed and Confused (1993) Hi Diddle Diddle (1943) Django (1966) The Mercenary (1968) Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) A Fistful of Dollars (1964) Death Rides a Horse (1967) Navajo Joe (1966) The Return of Ringo (1965) The Big Gundown (1966) A Pistol for Ringo (1965) King of the West (1967) The Great Silence (1968) The Grand Duel (1972) Shoot the Living and Pray for the Dead (1971) Tepepa (1969) The Ugly Ones (1966) Django, Prepare a Coffin (1968) Gatling Gun (1968) The Hellbenders (1967) If You Meet Sartana… Pray for Your Death (1968) God Forgives… I Don’t! (1967) Compañeros (1970) The Four of the Apocalypse… (1975) Ace High (1968) Boot Hill (1969) A Fistful of Dynamite (1971) Minnesota Clay (1964) Arizona Colt (1966) Johnny Oro (1966) Adiós gringo (1965) Blood for a Silver Dollar (1965) The Rebel Lieutenant (1966) Wanted (1967) They Call Me Trinity (1970) Trinity Is Still My Name (1971) Long Days of Hate (1968) The Deserter (1970) The 5-Man Army (1969) Valdez the Halfbreed (1973) Requiescant (1967) Red Sun (1971) The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) Dawn of the Dead (1978) Night of the Living Dead (1968) Halloween (1978) The Mack (1973) The Sexplorer (1975) The Last House on the Left (1972) One-Armed Boxer II (1976) Murder Inferno (1973) The Street Fighter (1974) Return of the Street Fighter (1974) The Streetfighter’s Last Revenge (1974) The Psychic, Murder to the Tune of the Seven Black Notes (1977) The Lady in Red (1979) Thriller: A Cruel Picture (1973) Suspiria (1977) The Chinese Boxer (1970) The Pom Pom Girls (1976) Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) The Bonnie Parker Story (1958) Faster Pussycat… Kill! Kill! (1965) The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1988) Dead End Drive-In (1986) Godzilla (1954) Boogie Nights (1997) Suspicion (1941) Walking Tall (1973) On the Old Spanish Trail (1947) Adventures of Red Ryder (1940) The Godfather (1972) Blue Velvet (1986) All About Lily Chou-Chou (2001) Swallowtail Butterfly (1996) Casualties of War (1989) Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (1955) Big Wednesday (1978) The Big Sleep (1946) Breathless (1983) Bob le Flambeur (1956) Le Samouraï (1967) The Rise and Rise of Casanova (1977) Sex with a Smile (1976) The Oldest Profession (1967) Polk County Pot Plane (1977) Redneck Miller (1976) Hot Summer in Barefoot County (1974) The Swinging Barmaids (1975) The Swinging Cheerleaders (1974) Kiss the Girls and Make Them Die (1966) Memories of Murder (2003) Snake in the Monkey’s Shadow (1979) Hollywood Man (1976) The Dion Brothers (1974) The Outfit (1973) Billy Jack (1971) Vanishing Point (1971) The Blood Spattered Bride (1972) Twisted Nerve (1968) Policewomen (1974) Hell Night (1981) Werewolf Woman (1976) Pretty Maids All in a Row (1971) The Spy with My Face (1965) The Venetian Affair (1966) Jungle Burger (1975) Psycho II (1983) Psycho (1960) Cries in the Night (1980) Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) One-Eyed Jacks (1961) Beyond Evil (1980) Mausoleum (1983) Madman (1981) BMX Bandits (1983) The Siege of Pinchgut (1959) Dark Age (1987) Cry of the Wild (1973) Blue Water, White Death (1971) Five for Hell (1969) From Hell to Victory (1979) Death Rage (1976) No Way Out (1973) The Sell Out (1976) Sabena (1971) Teenage Hitchhikers (1974) Crack House (1989) Fistfull of Talons (1983) Day of Anger (1967) The Golden Stallion (1949) Gulliver’s Travels (1939) The Omega Man (1971) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Saturn 3 (1980) Planet of the Vampires (1965) Lifeforce (1985) Duel of the Space Monsters (1965) King of Beggars (1992) The Blade (1995) The Kentucky Fried Movie (1977) Revolver (1973) The Violent Professionals (1973) Machine Gun McCain (1969) Cold Blooded Beast (1971) What Have You Done to Solange? (1972) Loaded Guns (1975) Dixie Dynamite (1976) Brotherhood of Death (1976) The Mercenaries (1968) Eastern Condors (1987) Framed (1975) Chungking Express (1994) Fist of Fury (1972) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Never a Dull Moment (1968) Jade Claw (1979) Fists of Fury II (1977) Dragon Lord (1982) Let It Be (1970) Shark! (1969) Big Bullet (1996) Shanghai Joe (1973) Hammerhead (1968) The Muthers (1976) Destroy All Monsters (1968) The Mysterians (1957) Mothra (1961) Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) Gambit (1966) A Man to Respect (1972) Succubus (1968) Shoot First, Die Later (1974) Hickey & Boggs (1972) Queen of the Tartars (1960) The Giant of Metropolis (1961) Guns for Dollars (1971) Saint Jack (1979) Chinese Godfather (1974) Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) Final Chapter: Walking Tall (1977) Walking Tall Part II (1975) Macon County Line (1974) Pop Gear (1965) The Dragon’s Snake Fist (1979) Dragon vs. Needles of Death (1975) Drunken Master (1978) The Legend of Drunken Master (1994) The Three Musketeers (1973) The Four Musketeers (1974) Zulu Dawn (1979) Visit to a Small Planet (1960) Coonskin (1974) Alligator (1980) The Death Collector (1976) Nashville Girl (1976) Little Cigars (1973) The Mighty Peking Man (1977) Mother, Jugs & Speed (1976) The Quiller Memorandum (1966) The Heroin Gang (1968) Tick, Tick, Tick (1970) Junior Bonner (1972) The Stalking Moon (1968) Freebie and the Bean (1974) Brannigan (1975) Last Man Standing (1995 Video) Frankenstein Conquers the World (1965) Black Christmas (1974) Eyes of a Stranger (1981) Torso (1973) Evel Knievel (1971) Carquake (1976) Fever Pitch (1985) Sitting Target (1972) Bucktown (1975) City of the Living Dead (1980) Wonder Women (1973) Sign of Aquarius (1970) 3:10 to Yuma (1957) Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959) The Savage Seven (1968) The Glory Stompers (1967) Cry of the Banshee (1970) Don’t Go in the House (1979) The House on Sorority Row (1982) The Haunted House of Horror (1969) Boeing, Boeing (1965) All in a Night’s Work (1961) Caught with their Pants Down (1976) The Nickel Ride (1974) Duel of the Iron Fist (1971) All Men Are Brothers (1975) The Long Duel (1967) March or Die (1977) White Lightning (1973) Jackson County Jail (1976) Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) The Beyond (1981) Adiós, Sabata (1970) Switchblade Sisters (1975)

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.