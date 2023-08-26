Every single anime movie nominated for an Oscar









The tale of anime‘s journey to the Oscars is as vivid and enchanting as the movies themselves. Over time, this unique Japanese art form has swayed the hearts of global audiences and the esteemed Academy with its compelling narratives and artistic flair. While it may have taken the Oscars several decades to catch wind of the cinematic potential of anime and acknowledge its beauty, they now regularly appear in the ‘Best Animated Feature’ category at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The genesis of anime’s recognition in the West can arguably be linked to Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece, Spirited Away, released in 2001. The movie’s whimsical portrayal of young Chihiro’s quest in a surreal spirit world enchanted global audiences – and made history when it garnered an Oscar for ‘Best Animated Feature’.

Miyazaki, proving himself a master of the craft, once again graced the Oscar stage with the nomination of Howl’s Moving Castle in 2004. Set in a war-riddled world, it narrates the story of Sophie, cursed with old age, and her adventures with the mysterious and semi-demonic wizard, Howl, in his living, breathing castle.

In a departure from full-length features, the 2002 short film Mt. Head by Kōji Yamamura captured the Academy’s attention. Rooted in a traditional Japanese Rakugo tale, it tells the humorous story of an old man who finds a cherry tree growing from his head. Mt. Head was nominated for ‘Best Animated Short Film’. Fast-forward to 2008, and the world witnessed another brief masterpiece: the heart-rending tale of an old man reminiscing his past in La Maison en Petits Cubes by Kunio Katō. This short’s evocative portrayal of memories, loss and time’s relentless march solidified anime’s standing in the short film category.

The next milestone in this journey was marked by The Wind Rises in 2013. Miyazaki’s semi-biographical tale introduces us to Jiro Horikoshi, the visionary behind the Mitsubishi A5M. Amidst the turbulence of pre-WWII Japan, Jiro’s dreams, aspirations, and love stories take flight. That same year, Studio Ghibli presented The Tale of Princess Kaguya. Crafted by Isao Takahata and drawn from a classic folktale, it traced the life of a girl discovered inside a bamboo stalk. Despite its tender story about navigating the complex waters of nobility and society, it remains the most expensive Japanese film ever.

Studio Ghibli’s brilliance continued with When Marnie Was There in 2014. Through Anna’s eyes, we uncover a mysterious bond with Marnie, a girl from an enigmatic mansion, touching the chords of loneliness, memory, and time. 2016 unveiled a Studio Ghibli co-production, The Red Turtle. Michaël Dudok de Wit’s dialogue-free exploration of a man’s life on a deserted island and his bond with a mystical red turtle made for a profound meditation on the cycle of life.

Another short film, Possessions in 2012 by Shuhei Morita, depicted a lone traveller who takes solace in a forgotten shrine. Believing himself alone, his tranquillity is suddenly shattered when it’s revealed that mischievous goblin spirits inhabit the dozens of objects within the building. By 2018, the torch passed to a new generation. Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai elegantly explores the dynamics of sibling rivalry and family bonds through Kun’s fantastical encounters with relatives from different eras in his family tree.

Every anime nominated for an Oscar:

Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2002)

Mt Head (Kōji Yamamura, 2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (Hayao Miyazaki, 2004)

La Maison en Petits Cubes (Kunio Katō, 2008)

Possessions (Shuhei Morita, 2013)

The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazak, 2013)

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (Isao Takahata, 2014)

When Marnie Was There (Hiromasa Yonebayashi, 2015)

The Red Turtle (Michaël Dudok de Wit, 2016)

Mirai (Mamoru Hosoda, 2018)