Evan Rachel Wood to detail Marilyn Manson allegations in new documentary









Having long been accused of sexual misconduct, it appears as though accusations against the American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson will be documented in Phoenix Rising from the actor, Evan Rachel Wood. In 2021, the former partner of Manson claimed the performer had started grooming her from when she was a teenager, adding that he “horrifically abused me for years,” as reported by Vanity Fair.

Denying all allegations, the influential metal musician, claimed that such attacks were made cynically in an attempt to “exploit the #MeToo movement”. Evan Rachel Wood is far from the only person to have reported such sexual misconduct from Manson however, with the model Ashley Morgan Smithline (AKA, Lindsay Morgan) labelling the musician as the “most terrifying monster in the world” in an interview.

The documentary Phoenix Rising will be directed by Amy Berg, who Evan Rachel Wood approached to work on the project in 2019, and will premiere at Sundance Film Festival before airing as a limited series on HBO. Speaking to Variety about her new documentary, Wood established that the series would be “very personal,” before adding: “We were really focused on telling a story about empowerment, something that would offer resources for women and men who are stuck in abusive situations”.

Following multiple allegations of abuse from the likes of actor Esme Bianco and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who both came out after Wood’s public accusation of the musician, he was subsequently dropped from his record label, Loma Vista. In addition to this, Manson was also axed from several TV appearances on the Starz series American Gods as well as Creepshow.

Evan Rachel Wood released the news of her new documentary on Instagram, where she wrote, “I can finally share with the world, I have teamed up with Amy Berg on a project called Phoenix Rising. A documentary exploring aspects of my life, career, family, the passage of #ThePhoenixAct, and ultimately the decision to name my abuser publicly”.

See the statement, below.