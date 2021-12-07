Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson threatened to sexually assault her son









With Marilyn Manson currently under investigation over allegations of sexual abuse made by over a dozen women, the latest shocking accusation made by Evan Rachel Wood pertains to Manson threatening to ‘f—k’ her eight-year-old son.

Back in February, Wood was the first woman to come forward against Manson detailing abuse. Since then, over a dozen have followed alleging a range of crimes against the musician, including torture and human trafficking.

In court papers unearthed by The Daily Mail that Wood filed during a custody battle with her ex, Jamie Bell, she stated that she was forced to move from Los Angeles to Nashville to protect their son from Manson who had apparently made threats.

Her decision to move to Nashville meant that Bell was unable to visit their child for long periods, but Wood claims this was because of the threats made against him. Bell’s legal team, however, have said that Wood’s accusation “defies credibility.”

Wood has stated: “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

Adding: “In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.”

These latest developments follow last month’s news that Manson’ house was raided by the Sheriff’s office acting upon a warrant. Investigations are still ongoing on this front and more news is expected in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Bell and his legal defence have argued that “either Evan’s claims that she is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and Jack [their son] is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding [their son].”

As the legal battles continue more developments are likely to come to light. Neither Manson nor his team are yet to comment on the latest allegations spoken of in this report.