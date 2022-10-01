Evan Peters names his favourite actors of all time









The incredible starring performance of Evan Peters in the Netflix serial killer series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has helped to boost the actor’s public profile once again. Carrying an eternally youthful appearance, Peters is one of the most beloved actors of modern entertainment, frequently surprising both TV and movie audiences with his dedicated performances.

Bridging the gap between the independent and mainstream industries, Peters has become a decorated actor as well as a highly beloved one, working with some of the greatest filmmakers of modern cinema. His career started off in independent cinema and obscure television, and the actor’s preference has not changed dramatically since his youth.

Taking to the industry back in 2004 with the movies Clipping Adam and Sleepover, Evans quickly growing in popularity, taking roles in further low-budget movies Remarkable Power, Gardens of the Night and Never Back Down, where he would star alongside Sean Faris, Djimon Hounsou, Cam Gigandet and Amber Heard.

However, his role as Jack Daniels in the popular teen drama One Tree Hill in 2008 would take the actor’s popularity to new heights, thrusting him into the industry limelight. Two years later, director Matthew Vaughn would recruit the young actor for his superhero satire, Kick-Ass, where Peters would feature alongside Nicolas Cage, then, four years after that, he would become a fan-favourite in the Marvel comic-book flick, X-Men: Days of Future Past. Peters would once again give the struggling franchise, which is struggling to regain popularity, a boost in 2021 through his appearance in WandaVision.

In contemporary times, Peters is celebrated as one of the most diverse actors in the industry, capable of comedy, drama and dark, sinister roles, as seen in American Horror Story. Speaking about these gothic roles, Peters sat down with GQ in 2017 to discuss the career change, telling the publication, “Look, I’ve always consistently been trying to just be able to work. [laughs] A lot of turns I didn’t know I was going to be taking. You rise to the occasion, but I never quite wanted to go that route”.

Continuing, he adds: “My favourite actors are Jim Carrey and Chris Farley, Tom Hanks, Robin Williams. Robin Williams is the best—to be able to do all that comedy but also be heartbreaking”.

Peters has truly got contemporary entertainment wrapped around his little finger, giving a memorable performance in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, where he provides what could be considered one of the greatest serial killer portrayals of all time. The controvertial new series tells the true story of the sinister American serial killer who murdered sixteen people across the course of his violent spree.

Take a look at the trailer for the new Netflix series below.