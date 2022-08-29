Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix, first images released









A teaser from Netflix of Evan Peters starring as the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. Peters will perform as Dahmer in the forthcoming Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The new series has been co-written by Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story and Ian Brennan of The Politician and will feature 10 episodes that focus on the life of Dahmer and the crimes he committed, as told from the perspective of his victims.

Evan Peters will perform alongside Penelope Ann Miller, Niecy Nash, Shaun J. Brown, Richard Jenkins and Colin Ford. Directing duties are going to Carl Franklin of Mindhunter and Janet Mock of Pose, who is also helping to write the series.

Peters said of his preparation for playing Dahmer: “I’m still figuring that out. I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much, I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.’ There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary. It’s more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you’re telling the story and always having that as your guiding light. But, there’s so much material for Dahmer that I think it’s incredibly important to make it really authentic.”

He added, “You can play around with levels of naturalism and understatedness, versus the zany, over-the-top, “this is very clearly a TV show meant for entertainment.” It’s almost a scene by scene, episode by episode, moment by moment basis, deciding, “OK yeah he did that there in real life” or “No he didn’t do that there, but that’s OK because it works for the story we’re trying to tell.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is scheduled to be released on Netflix at some point later this year. Check out the teaser below.

Confira o primeiro teaser de “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”! Estrelando Evan Peters. pic.twitter.com/oKtYkjZBlI — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Brasil (@DahmerNetflixBR) August 25, 2022