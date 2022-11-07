Eurythmics reunite for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance









It’s a rare occasion these days when Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart reunite to perform as Eurythmics. The British electronic duo spearheaded an artistic approach to synthpop in the early 1980s, taking over MTV with hits like ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ and ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’. Through their work, Lennox and Stewart added a level of sophistication and experimentation to pop music, eventually incorporating elements of soul, R&B, and rock into their eclectic sound.

After 1990, however, Eurythmics entered a permanent state of limbo as Lennox embarked on a solo singing career while Stewart found his niche as a songwriter/producer for the likes of Tom Petty, Mick Jagger, and Stevie Nicks. The two kept a relationship that fluctuated between professional respect and close collaboration, eventually reuniting for 1999’s Peace. A 2005 greatest hits album followed, but since then, Eurythmic have been more or less sidelined.

Over the 2010s, Eurythmics only reunited twice. Once was for The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles in 2014, an event that celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ arrival in America. The duo performed a rendition of the Paul McCartney-written track ‘Fool on the Hill’. Five years later, the pair once again reunited for Sting’s 20th annual ‘We’ll Be There’ benefit concert, performing three of their biggest hits.

It takes big events like those for the duo to come back together, but on Sunday night, a major event did occur. As Eurythmics were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lennox and Stewart came back together to accept their induction and perform at the ceremony. After being introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge, Lennox and Stewart took the stage for a trio of their best songs.

The pair started out with a lively rendition of their soul-rock classic ‘Would I Lie To You?’. Lennox’s voice was razor-sharp, nailing the brassy high notes that the song requires. Without missing a beat, the pair segwayed directly into their 1986 pop single ‘Missionary Man’. Stewart was clearly having a ball directing the band and even got out front to lead the audience in some clapping during the transition.

Although the band didn’t get around to playing some of their biggest hits, it was no surprise what song ended the set. A rousing rendition of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ solidified Eurythmics’ place as one of the most important and forward-thinking bands of the MTV age, and their performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sealed their place among the great artists of their generation.

Check out Eurythmics’ reunited performance down below.