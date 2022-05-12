Eurovision pay tribute to Italo-disco music with 'The Dance Of Beauty'









During last night’s first semi-final, Eurovision paid tribute to the towering influence of Italian disco music. This year’s song contest is being held in PalaOlimpico, Turin, Italy, after the nation won the competition last year, with Måneskin taking home the top prize

The interval performance – titled the Dance of Beauty – followed the progression of Ukrainian act and competition favourites Kalush Orchestra through to the competition’s Grand Finale on Saturday, May 14th.

Prior to the performance, Eurovision released a brief description of the tribute: “The Dance of Beauty will see the Pala Olimpico transformed into a giant disco, to celebrate a sound that the Italians have had great success and influence with outside their own borders – dance music!”

Featuring the likes of Benny Benassi, Italian producer Dardust and the Sheffield band Sophie and the Giants, the performance was a mind-bending affair, featuring an elaborate light show and pulsing beats.

You can check out the full setlist for The Dance of Beauty, which includes tracks by disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder, Robert Miles and Eiffel 65, below.

The Dance Of Beauty:

‘Horizon In Your Eyes’ – Dardust

‘Chase’ – Giorgio Moroder

‘Tenebre’ – Goblin

‘Children’ – Robert Miles

‘L’Amour Toujours’ – Gigi D’Agostino

‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ – Eiffel 65

‘Satisfaction’ – Benny Benassi

‘Golden Nights’ – Dardust, Benny Benassi and Sophie and the Giants