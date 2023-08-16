The European Film Awards line-up has been announced









The European Film Academy has unveiled its list of 19 films handpicked for the academy members to review, which will be bolstered by additional titles from summer festivals, set to be announced in the coming weeks. Among the titles, several prestigious films from Cannes have made the cut.

The Palme d’Or winner, Anatomy of a Fall, has taken a slot, as well as other alumni: Fallen Leaves, the festival’s Jury Prize recipient, Kidnapped, Firebrand, La Chimera, and Ken Loach’s latest social realist drama, The Old Oak.

The awards also acknowledge How to Have Sex, the esteemed winner of the Certain Regard Award, while films like The Animal Kingdom, Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, The Goldman Case, and Close Your Eyes have also graced the list.

Berlinale, another heavyweight in the film festival arena, has a fair share of films on the line-up: Afire, the film that clinched the Grand Jury Prize, is one to watch out for, alongside other Berlinale gems that include 20,000 Species of Bees, which lauded actor Sofía Otero with the leading performance award, and Femme and The Teachers’ Lounge, both of which premiered at the festival.

Not to be overshadowed, Slow stood out at Sundance’s World Cinema – Dramatic Section, clinching the directing award. Additionally, Safe Place bagged the best actor and first feature honours at Locarno.

Venice’s Horizons section highlighted The Happiest Man in the World, while Behind the Haystacks dominated at the Thessaloniki Film Festival with a whopping six awards.

Over the next few weeks, the academy’s vast membership will critically evaluate these films, paving the way for the nomination announcement on November 7th, with Berlin hosting the awards ceremony on December 9th.

The selection

20,000 Species of Bees (Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren)

Afire (Christian Petzold)

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)

The Animal Kingdom (Thomas Cailley)

Behind the Haystacks (Asimina Proedrou)

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Elene Naveriani)

La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher)

Close Your Eyes (Víctor Erice)

Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)

Femme (Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping)

Firebrand (Karim Aïnouz)

The Goldman Case (Cedric Kahn)

The Happiest Man in the World (Teona Strugar Mitevska)

How to Have Sex (Molly Manning Walker)

Kidnapped (Marco Bellocchio)

The Old Oak (Ken Loach)

Safe Place (Juraj Lerotic)

Slow (Marija Kavtaradze)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Ilker Çatak)