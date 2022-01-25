Ethan Hawke is set to star in a brand new Netflix thriller









Ethan Hawke has enjoyed a fascinating career over the course of which he has made his mark on the world of cinema by being involved in truly special projects. Ranging from Richard Linklater’s Before Trilogy to the sci-fi cult classic Gattaca, Hawke has managed to build an incredibly diverse and endlessly entertaining filmography by working with some of the best artists.

Hawke is forging ahead with his career and is gearing up to star in a new Marvel project called Moon Knight. In addition, Hawke has also collaborated with The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers for his new Viking film The Northman where he will star alongside the likes of Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman among other contemporary icons.

In an interview, Hawke explained his decision to properly enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Moon Knight. According to the actor, he was actually surprised by how passionate the people working on the project were and it helped him get into the mindset as well. The entire experience of working on the project was a positive one for Hawke.

“I was shocked at how gifted and passionate everybody I met there was,” Hawke explained. “They care a lot about what they are doing, and they’re a really kind group of people that are dedicated to their universe. I was on a learning curve of trying to catch up with what they’ve been up to, and what they are doing. But I left the experience really impressed.”

According to the latest reports, Hawke already has another project on the horizon as he has been cast in a new Netflix thriller called Leave the World Behind. An adaptation of Rumaan Alam, Hawke will work with Mahershala Ali under the direction of one of the most exciting artistic visionaries in the world of television – Mr. Robot’s creator Sam Esmail.

Watch the trailer for Moon Knight below.