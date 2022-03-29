Ethan Hawke: "I can’t stand the word content"









The Training Day and Before Sunrise actor Ethan Hawke has expressed his fears over the future of the entertainment industry, lamenting the use of the word “content” that has been popularised in recent years to describe shows and movies on streaming websites.

In conversation with GQ, Hawke stated that he feared for the creativity of writers and directors with the rise of such powerful production companies. “I get scared when things get less director-driven. I’m scared of streaming, I can’t stand the word content,” he told the publication. Continuing, the actor added, “It starts to make me feel like we’re devising a world like Wall-E where people drink smoothies and just press play. I don’t want to be a part of that”.

Starring in the new Marvel series Moon Knight on Disney+, Hawke has always featured in a wide variety of modern movies, from blockbuster horrors such as Scott Derrickson’s Sinister and quiet emotional dramas like Richard Linklater’s Boyhood.

Speaking to his daughter Maya about the rise of ‘content’ vs director-driven movies, Hawke found some solace. “My daughter Maya said something really wise about it. [She said] ‘We love the movies. And I want people to go to the movies. And I love it when audiences love movies, and if this is what they love, then we have to do a good job,’” the actor asserted.

“You can’t sit there in judgement about what is high art and what is not high art. I want people to love just going to the movies, and this is what they love. And let’s try to make them as good as possible,” Hawke concluded, making his position quite clear about the state of modern cinema.

Scheduled to be released on Disney’s streaming service on March 30th, Moon Knight is the latest character to be added to their incredible roster of superheroes, with the new series starring Oscar Isaacs in the lead role alongside the late Gaspard Ulliel.