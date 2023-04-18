New Ethan Coen film ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ gets US release date









Director Ethan Coen has announced a new film entitled Drive-Away Dolls. The new project, his first since the 2022 documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, is coming out later this year.

Drive-Away Dolls is a road-trip comedy starring Margaret Quelley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two friends who embark on a trip after one of them breaks up with their girlfriend. During their travels, they cross paths with a band of criminals, sending them off in a new direction.

Coen’s cast includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Pedro Pascal, Beanie Feldstein, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo and Bill Camp. The film is set to hit US cinemas on September 22nd before opening on the other side of the Atlantic. Drive-Away Dolls is also expected to enter the festival circuit.

The screenplay was co-written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke and marks his first narrative film since 2018’s western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. We don’t have a trailer yet, but we’ll keep you posted.