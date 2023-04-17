Pedro Pascal added to the cast of Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive Away Dolls’









Pedro Pascal has become the latest actor to join the cast of Ethan Coen’s upcoming feature film, Drive Away Dolls.

Coen will be making his first directorial feature without his brother and longtime collaborator Joel Coen. Drive Away Dolls tells the story of Jamie, a lesbian who deals with her latest breakup by going on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee with her friend Marian. Along the way, they encounter a group of inept criminals who put them off of their path.

Drive-Away Dolls will also feature Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon. Pascal joins the cast after completing the most recent seasons of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian and the HBO Max programme The Last of Us. Pascal also recently starred along with Nicolas Cage in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in 2022.

Coen had previously spent three decades writing and directing films with his brother, Joel Coen. The brothers won four Academy Awards together before Joel released his first film as a solo director, The Tragedy of Macbeth, in 2021. The final movie that the brothers directed together was 2018’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Drive Away Dolls is set for a September 22nd release.