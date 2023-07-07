Ethan Coen confirms that the Coen brothers will reunite for a new film project









It’s official: the Coen brothers are reuniting once again. The news will undoubtedly elicit a sigh of relief from cinema fans, who have been lamenting the loss since Ethan and Joel embarked on solo ventures several years ago.

The Coen brothers, who launched their prolific writing/directing partnership with the neo-noir hit Blood Simple in 1984, have created more film classics than any other directorial duo. Despite their impressive solo projects in recent years, particularly with Joel’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, the craving for a full-on Coen brothers movie has grown among the global cinephile community.

In a recent discussion featured in the July 2023 issue of Empire, Ethan divulged plans for a new project with his brother Joel, hinting that it might take precedence over his next collaboration with editor and wife Tricia Cooke. This announcement marks the end of the longest break in their joint filmmaking career, which has lasted over five years – their last offering was Netflix’s 2018 anthology, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

While the Coen brothers have been pursuing individual interests, with Joel’s critically acclaimed 2021 Shakespeare adaptation and Ethan and Cooke’s comedy road trip Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan clarified that he hasn’t “gone solo” and that his brother and he were developing their next film.

However, Ethan remained tight-lipped about the specific content of his upcoming film with Joel, leaving fans in a whirl of speculation. With their history of genre-defying films, spanning Westerns to romcoms to fictional folk biopics, it’s anyone’s guess which cinematic landscape they will explore next.

While we wait for the official confirmation of their next venture, one thing is certain: the world of cinema is once again set to be enriched by their combined genius. In the meantime, watch the trailer for Ethan’s upcoming film below.