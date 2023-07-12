An essential reading list for any Joy Division fan









Joy Division irrevocably changed the post-punk landscape when they emerged in the latter half of the 1970s. Formed by Peter Hook and Bernard Sumner following their attendance at a Sex Pistols gig, the band soon became one of England’s most influential. Their legacy boils down to a moody, proto-gothic sound and vocalist Ian Curtis’ knack for writing evocative, ambiguous lyrics, leaving an indelible impact on the listener.

Sadly, Joy Division was a shortlived endeavour, with Curtis committing suicide in 1980 at 23. Still, in the band’s short career, which included two albums – Unknown Pleasures and Closer – they earned their place in alternative rock history due to their emotive, atmospheric take on the genre.

Curtis’ melancholic lyrics were vital to securing the band’s legacy, often channelling feelings of fear and isolation through his baritone voice. Naturally, to be a good writer, one has to be a well-versed reader, and Curtis was certainly no exception to the rule. From a young age, Curtis was obsessed with fiction, poetry and philosophy, reading plenty of classic works of literature in his short life.

In his wife Deborah Curtis’ memoir Touching From A Distance, she explained how important reading became to the singer’s writing process: “It wasn’t something he did as relaxation or for pleasure. His books would be on the floor next to his drafts”. She also compiled a list of books that inspired Curtis’ lyrics, with titles ranging from Arthur Rimbaud’s Illuminations, Jean-Paul Sartre’s Nausea and Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot.

Curtis’ tastes reflect a deep interest in classic literature with existentialist, absurdist and nihilistic themes, as well as several staples of the dystopian subgenre, like A Clockwork Orange and Brave New World.

Meanwhile, Hook has displayed a more varied taste in literature over the years, once giving Brooklyn Vegan a list of his essential tour reads. He cites books such as Jack Reacher: The Hard Way by Lee Child and The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris alongside classics such as Tender Is The Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald and music memoirs like Diary Of A Rock & Roll Star by Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter.

Discussing Tender Is The Night, Hook revealed that it had such a profound impact on him that it influenced some of his music. “It tuned into me, and I’ve actually used it to write two songs, ‘Leave Me Alone’ by New Order and ‘Tender Is The Night’ by Monaco, so that’s how much of an effect it had on me.”

Below we’ve compiled a list of essential reading for any Joy Division fans, including works of literature recommended by the band members.

A reading list for Joy Division fans:

Ian Curtis:

Adrian Henri – Environments And Happenings

Aldous Huxley – Brave New World

Anthony Burgess – A Clockwork Orange

Antonin Artaud – The Theatre And Its Double

Arthur Rimbaud – A Season In Hell

Arthur Rimbaud – Illuminations

Dawn Ades – Dada And Surrealism

Franz Kafka – In The Penal Colony

Franz Kafka – The Castle

Friedrich Nietzsche – The Antichrist

Friedrich Nietzsche –Thus Spoke Zarathustra

Friedrich Nietzsche – Twilight Of The Idols

Fyodor Dostoyevsky – Great Short Works Of Fyodor Dostoevsky

Fyodor Dostoyevsky – Notes From Underground

Fyodor Dostoyevsky – The Idiot

Hermann Hesse – Steppenwolf

Hermann Hesse – The Glass Bead Game

J.G. Ballard – High–rise

J.G. Ballard –The Atrocity Exhibition

Jean-Paul Sartre – Nausea

John Heartfield – Photomontages Of The Nazi Period

John Wilcock – The Autobiography And Sex Life Of Andy Warhol

Ka–tzetnik 135633 [Yehiel De–nur] – The House Of Dolls

Michael Green – The Art Of Coarse Acting

New Worlds [British Science Fiction Magazine] Nik Cohn – Rock Dreams: Under The Boardwalk

Nikolai Gogol – Dead Souls

Oscar Wilde –The Complete Works Of Oscar Wilde

Selected Poems by Thom Gunn & Ted Hughes

Various – A Century Of Thrillers: From Poe To Arlen

William S. Burroughs – Naked Lunch

William S. Burroughs –The Third Mind

William S. Burroughs – The Wild Boys

Peter Hook:

John Irving – The World According To Garp

F. Scott Fitzgerald – Tender Is The Night

Heather Morris – The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Lee Child – Jack Reacher: The Hard Way

Tony Warren – The Lights of Manchester

David Wellington – Monster Planet

Peter Stringfellow – King Of Clubs

Sandi Toksvig – Peas & Queues

Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) – Diary Of A Rock & Roll Star

Peter Hook – Substance (Inside New Order)

Stephen Morris:

Anything by Thomas Pynchon, Flann O’Brien, Philip K Dick or Margaret Atwood