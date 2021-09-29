Erykah Badu launches her own radio station







In exciting news for fans of Erykah Badu, Sonos Radio has announced a new show hosted by the hip-hop icon herself. Sonos recently revealed a new series of stations and programs hosted by the likes of Badu, Wilco’s Mikael Jorgensen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many others.

Badu is set to lead the charge of Badubotron Radio, a new show designed to stimulate relaxation and explore the “mind, body, and soul”. Badu has said that her new station will be a space that “inspires [listeners] to peace… or war, or whatever they may need”.

She went on to add: “Music makes me feel soooo great. There are billions and trillions of atomic memories in these notes.” The show is set to arrive in October and certainly sounds like something to get excited about.

Former American basketball player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will also take to the mic, hosting the new Impulse! Records station, which has been created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic jazz label of the same name. It has been revealed that the legendary sportsman, jazz historian, and activist will use the platform to explore African American culture and to discuss how jazz music affected his upbringing. In an audio teaser, he said: “jazz is like a mighty river running through the history of the African American community”.

In a recent press release, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added: “It’s been feeding and nurturing us since it came alive in the late 1800s in New Orleans. It’s a celebration of who we are and what we’ve been through as well as an inspiration that binds us. The Impulse! Records station is going to revive jazz for those who already appreciate it and introduce it to a new generation.”

In addition, Sonos has also announced a new sleep station, crafted by Wilco’s Mikael Jorgensen – who has composed and mastered the entire program. Meanwhile, Brian Eno debuted his own Sonos Radio HD station called The Lighthouse back in June of this year.

Comments