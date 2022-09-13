Ernie Barnes painting, 'Solid Rock Congregation', sells for $1.6 million









The art of the late Ernie Barnes has enjoyed a resurgence recently, with a 1993 painting of his selling for $1.6 million at auction.

Named Solid Rock Congregation, the painting shows a joyful church scene in the South of America. One of the figures depicted is the gospel singer Margaret Bell, a friend of the late painter, who commissioned the original piece and can be seen depicted on the right side of the picture singing into a microphone. Barnes passed away in 2009, with the one-time NFL player giving up life under the Friday night lights in favour of the art world.

The previously unseen piece in question tripled its pre-sale estimate of $500,000, finishing at a figure that well reflects the contemporary popularity of the American artist.

Revealing his thoughts about the sale, Andrew Huber, Bonhams New York’s director, stated: “This work by Barnes is truly special and it was an honour to be able to give it the moment it deserves…We knew it was going to attract a lot of interest, but I’m truly blown away by the response”.

Back in May, another of Barnes’ pieces, the 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, which featured on the Marvin Gaye album I Want You, sold for an eye-watering $15.3 million at Christie’s 20th century art evening sale.

While speaking after his successful purchase of the piece, Bill Perkins, a Houston trader, told the New York Times, “For certain segments of America, it’s more famous than the Mona Lisa”.

