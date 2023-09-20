Eric Clapton plays fundraiser for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.









Eric Clapton has recently appeared at a fundraiser for controversial Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The single show for the nephew of President John F. Kennedy in California helped raise over $2million to support his presidential campaign as he continues his attempts to oust President Biden from The White House. The starting prices for the tickets to the fundraiser cost up to $6,000 for a seat.

When talking about Clapton’s contribution, Kennedy expressed gratitude about music bringing people together, stating: “I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again”.

Kennedy would go to talk about Clapton playing a major role in his life as well, saying, “Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle”.

Outside of his presidential campaign, Kennedy has also been known for supporting anti-scientific conspiracy theories. For many years, Kennedy had made controversial statements regarding vaccinations, claiming that it could lead to autism in children.

This appearance alongside Kennedy is not the first time that Clapton has aligned himself with anti-vaxxers. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Clapton discussed his issues with the vaccine and even made a single with Van Morrison addressing his issues called ‘This Has Gotta Stop‘.

Outside of the various protest singles, Clapton has not released any albums of original music since I Still Do in 2016.