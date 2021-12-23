Eric Clapton changes mind on fining widow $4000 for selling bootlegs









Recently, Eric Clapton and his management issued a $4000 fine to a German widow who was trying to raise funds for Christmas by selling an old bootleg single by the musician online. Clapton has since made a U-turn on this decision and has decided not to pursue the fine.

The widow had put her dead husband’s CDs on eBay without knowing that one of the Clapton discs was unauthorised before the sale was flagged up by Clapton’s management and they decided to fine the woman.

Naturally, this was met with uproar by many when the story first broke as fans and critics alike spoke out in support of the woman who had unknowingly made a minor mistake and nevertheless was slapped with a hefty fine.

The woman in question had poster the CD for a mere $11 but was facing a potential six-month prison sentence or an escalated figure towards $283,000 had she not complied.

However, Clapton’s management have since said that they only pursue cases involving active bootleggers and that it was a mistake to try and fine someone who was selling from a private collection without knowing.

In a statement, they said: “If the individual had complied with the initial letter the costs would have been minimal. Had she explained at the outset the full facts in a simple phone call or letter to the lawyers, any claim might have been waived, and costs avoided.”

“When the full facts of this particular case came to light and it was clear the individual is not the type of person Eric Clapton, or his record company, wish to target, Eric Clapton decided not to take any further action and does not intend to collect the costs awarded to him by the Court,” Clapton’s management said.