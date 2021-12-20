Eric Clapton new single written with vaccine conspiracists









Eric Clapton has announced that he has recorded a new single regarding the vaccine once more called ‘Heart of a Child’, co-written with fellow vaccine conspiracist, Robin Monotti.

The musician plans to release the single on Christmas Eve, following on from August’s ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ which also espoused Clapton’s views on vaccination.

In an excerpt of the lyrics posted in Rolling Stone, the song will contain the following verse: “We lost the love of a man / I was proud to know / They locked you down boy / Made you grieve alone / Turn off the TV / Throw your phone away / Don’t you remember / What your daddy used to say.”

Earlier this year, on The Defender podcast, Clapton revealed that his stance on the vaccine has cost him many friends. He explained: “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, a lot of dust around with people moving away quite quickly, and it has, for me, refined the kind of friendships I have. And it’s dwindled down to the people that I obviously really need and love.”

The musician, who is actually vaccinated, described the process as “disastrous” owing to the mild incumbent side-effects as a result. Throughout the pandemic, he has continually spoken of his scepticism and condemnation of the vaccine.

You can listen to his previous single on the subject below.