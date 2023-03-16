Eric André criticises Chet Hanks as “emotionally disturbed”









Comedian Eric André has criticised Chet Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks with a history of substance abuse, as “emotionally disturbed”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 14th, The Eric André Show host claimed that Chet Hanks was difficult on the comedy series’ set. “Chet Hanks, on the other hand, was a tough cookie. He broke our crew. It felt like Rust,” André told the publication, referencing the Alec Baldwin movie that saw the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “He broke us down”.

André then expanded on his claims by saying that Hanks’ behaviour was “dangerous”, which could have resulted in injuries to the cast and crew. He continued: “He is … emotionally disturbed. He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Hanks responded to André, firing back: “Had no idea you were such a p***y,” Hanks wrote, whilst tagging the comedian in an Instagram Story.

He then followed this with a video, where he went into more depth about what occurred on the set of The Eric André Show. “So Eric André invites me onto his show. I had never seen it before, so I started watching episodes. I see it’s on some weird outlandish troll s***, so I’m like, ‘Alright, cool, I’ll match that energy,'” he said. “At one point, he has a dude come and jump a dirt bike on the stage. Well, he must not have known that I ride dirt bikes because I picked that s*** up and start riding it around the set.”

“Everybody’s like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. You could get hurt!’ I’m like, ‘Chill I just popped a little wheelie.’ I put the bike down. Now he wants to come out and talk s*** about me? You must’ve just not liked the fact that I outshined you on your own f***ing show,” Hanks continued.

“There’s a lot of f***ing weirdos in Hollywood, but I didn’t think you were one of them,” he concluded. “I thought you were funny and cool, but turns out you’re just a p***y.”