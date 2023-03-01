Alec Baldwin sued by three ‘Rust’ crew members for “blast injuries”









Three members of the Rust film crew have opened legal proceedings against Alec Baldwin and the film’s producer. They claim that the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins left them suffering from anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

When Baldwin’s gun went off, the crew members were in the church building at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, Santa Fe. Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger but was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing the weapon while it was pointed directly at Hutchins.

The plaintiffs in question are dolly operator Ross Addegio, set costume designer Doran Curtin, and key grip Reese Price. The lawsuit states that all three crew members were near Baldwin when the gun was fired. They claim to have suffered “blast injuries” as a result.

According to the suit, Hutchins fell down in front of Curtin when the gun was fired. “She watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen,” the court document states (via Variety). “Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins’ stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins’ pain and figure out what was going on. As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

Elsewhere, the lawsuit claims that Rust’s producers deliberately hired people who had received previous safety complaints, one of whom was David Halls, the first assistant director. It also criticises the employment of inexperienced armourer Hannah Gutierrez. It’s argued that the producer cut corners in this way because they wanted a “quick and cheap production”.

The suit also faults Baldwin for not paying attention during weapons training, not checking the gun was pre-loaded before picking it up, and discharging the round. David Halls recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour count of discharging a dangerous weapon, while Reed is facing the same charge of involuntary manslaughter as Baldwin. The charge carries a maximum 18-month prison sentence.