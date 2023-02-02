Emma Thompson set to star in action thriller ‘The Fisherwoman’









Actor Emma Thompson will make her way into the action genre by starring in the upcoming thriller The Fisherwoman. The project will be directed by Brian Kirk, who works on Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb’s script.

Thompson will star as a widowed fisherman who interrupts a kidnapping of a teenager, becoming the victim’s only hope, during a blizzard in Minnesota. Kirk is known for his work on the BBC series Luther, starring Edris Elba, and has directed parts of Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful and Broadwork Empire.

Jacobson-Larson and Leeb are also working on Warner Bros’ Hot Wheels and Bad Robot. The duo also have writing credits on the upcoming project, The Fall.

“Dame Emma Thompson is a phenomenally talented artist and the perfect incarnation of our film’s titular character,” says Jon Berg, president of production at Stampede Ventures, who will finance the movie, as reported by Empire. “We couldn’t be more honoured and excited to see her embody a character that shares her unique strength, grit and intelligence.”

Maximilian Leo, producer and CEO of Augenschein, the production company, added: “With Stampede Ventures co-financing and Mossbank’s partnership, we are able to deliver an incredible drama directed by the visionary Brian Kirk. Our mission to make bold, artistic, and desirable vision aligns perfectly with our partners and we are excited to see The Fisherwoman become a reality with Emma Thompson.”

The star will also be narrating a feature documentary about Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg, dubbed “the most dangerous man in America” by then-US President Richard Nixon. The documentary is called How to Stop a Nuclear War, based on the book Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner by Ellsberg.

“Making the connection between the climate crisis movement and the anti-nuclear movement has never been more essential. Between us, we can – to quote Ellsberg – prevent this from happening,” Thompson shared of the project, directed by Paul Jay. “We have to start now, today and never stop until these weapons have been outlawed for the murderous evil that they are.”