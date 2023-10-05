Emma Stone wants to make a full-length silent movie









Hollywood star Emma Stone has revealed that she would love to make a full-length silent movie when the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor recently appeared in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ 30-minute silent short Bleat. Like the movies of early Hollywood, Bleat is void of dialogue, instead conveying its narrative through visual expression and a live orchestral soundtrack.

Speaking at the New York Film Festival for the film’s premiere on October 4th, Stone said the project was a “dream come true” before adding: “I’m being serious. It’s my favourite thing to not have to speak.”

Instead, Stone enjoys telling stories through physical acting. “I wish often think we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking. I mean, sure, sometimes they can say it with words,” she revealed. “I like language.”

Due to the interim agreement in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Stone and Lanthimos could attend the festival to discuss the compelling short. Set on a Greek island, the story explores pertinent themes of love, loss, desire and loneliness between humans and animals.

After Stone revealed her love for silent acting, Lanthimos suggested that the pair should “make a silent feature”.

After asking the audience to “clap if you like that idea” for a gauge and receiving an emphatic result, Stone said: “I’ll do it… once the strike is over!”