Emma Stone on slapping Willem Dafoe 20 times off screen









It's no secret that actors often find themselves in physically demanding or intensely awkward situations, but very few are asked to slap their fellow cast members 20 times off-screen. In a recent interview, Emma Stone discussed her unique experience with her dedicated co-star Willem Dafoe on the set of their upcoming movie And.

The 34-year-old actor revealed to The New York Times that Dafoe allowed her to slap him 20 times off-screen to make the scenes more realistic when they did shoot the scene. The pair had previously collaborated on the upcoming movie Poor Things, which is also being co-produced by Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe.

In his new interview with The New York Times, director Yorgos Lanthimos revealed that, while shooting And, Dafoe was the most dedicated actor on the film set. “There’s this instinct to perform that many actors have — the ‘look at me, look at me!’ kind of performer; he’s the opposite of that,” Lanthimos stated. “Maybe it’s changed through the years. A lot of actors I bond with have been doing this for a long time, and you know they’ve gone from ‘I’ to ‘We.’”

Stone concurred, revealing that Dafoe made it his duty to always be on set, even on days he wasn’t scheduled for filming. Lanthimos agreed with Stone’s comments, “That’s what you want from actors.”