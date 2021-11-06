Emma Stone's five favourite films of all time









With seemingly endless charm and a passionate approach to the acting craft, Emma Stone is one of the finest working actors, having appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man, The Favourite and La La Land. An actor at the cultural forefront of the industry, Stone has had the opportunity to work with some of cinema’s finest modern filmmakers, including Alejandro González Iñárritu, Yorgos Lanthimos, Damien Chazelle and Craig Gillespie.

Speaking about her latest role as villain Cruella de Vil in Disney’s prequel film, Cruella, Stone called her experience in the film “cathartic”, adding that playing the character was an incredible experience. Speaking to Glamour Magazine, the actor stated: “It’s incredible when you let any social thoughts drop out of your head, when you think no one has to like me and in fact think, ‘I’d prefer if they didn’t.’ I just want what I want. I am single-minded. It is not something that you can really live in, in real life, for very long at all but it’s just so phenomenal!”.

A lover of classic cinema, Stone notes Annie Hall by Woody Allen, Haunted Honeymoon and Network as some of her favourite films of all time, though none compare to City Lights starring Charlie Chaplin. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Emma Stone spoke of her love of the film, noting, “You’ve got to see City Lights. It’s my favourite movie of all time”.

Continuing, she added: “The last five minutes of that movie will change your life. It changed mine. I realised where every romantic comedy comes from — what everyone is trying to achieve. It’s the most romantic, touching… If I think about it too long, I’ll cry. It’s just so simple”.

A classic of American cinema, City Lights has gone on to inspire filmmakers across the globe, including the likes of Stanley Kubrick, the director of 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining and A Clockwork Orange. So adoring of Chaplin’s work, Stanley Kubrick included his film City Lights on a list of his favourite films of all time, appearing alongside Ingmar Bergman’s Wild Strawberries and I Vitelloni directed by Federico Fellini.

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma Stone also discussed several of her other cinematic influences, listing her favourite horror film as The Exorcist as well as noting her favourite movie character. Stating Lydia in Beetlejuice as her favourite cinematic character, Stone explains her love of Winona Ryder’s character, commenting: “She’s awesome. She gets to go into the underworld. I liked spooky things. Whenever we would go on vacations, I would want to go see weird things. When we went to San Francisco as a family, I made them take me to the house that Charles Manson lived in”.

Emma Stone’s five favourite movies:

Network – Sidney Lumet

Haunted Honeymoon – Gene Wilder

City Lights – Charlie Chaplin

The Exorcist – William Friedkin

Beetlejuice – Tim Burton

Take a look at the trailer for her latest role in Cruella, starring alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Jamie Demetriou of Stath Lets Flats fame, below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.