Emma Stone reveals her first movie crush









Bursting onto the movie scene following the release of Greg Mottola’s Superbad, the relatively recent success of American actor Emma Stone has led her to become one of the most sought-after performers of modern cinema. An actor at the cultural forefront of the industry, Stone has already had the opportunity to work with some of cinema’s finest modern filmmakers, including Alejandro González Iñárritu, Yorgos Lanthimos, Damien Chazelle and Craig Gillespie.

With seemingly endless charm and a passionate approach to the acting craft, Emma Stone is one of the finest working actors in all of Hollywood, reaching the pinnacle of her career so far in 2017 when she took home an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress for her performance in Chazelle’s La La Land.

Appearing alongside Ryan Gosling, Stone helped to bring to life one of the most celebrated musicals of modern cinema. Telling the story of a burgeoning actress who falls in love with a pianist in the promising land of fame and ambition, LA. Winning six out of a potential 14 Academy Awards, the film took home Oscars for Directing, Cinematography and Production Design whilst infamously losing out to Moonlight after an iconic presentation goof.

At the age of 33, Stone still has plenty of time left in the movie industry, growing up on the classic films of the 1990s including Jurassic Park, Toy Story and Titanic.

The later, helmed by the incessant cinematic innovator James Cameron, remains a favourite for Emma Stone thanks to its melodramatic romantic edge that sees Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) find love with Rose (Kate Winslet) onboard the fateful boat headed towards tragedy. No doubt a fan of the epic production design and stellar soundtrack, there is one reason above all that makes Titanic such a favourite for Stone.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor recalls that the 22-year-old DiCaprio in the film was an utter heartthrob, stating: “I saw it a thousand billion times. [Laughs] No, I saw it seven times in theaters. I have a weird thing where I like… Well, I shouldn’t go into it, because I’ve met him now, and it’s one of those weird things where you never think you’ll meet him,” making reference to the iconic Hollywood star.

Gushing over the actor, who has since won an Academy Award for his performance in The Revenant, Stone adds, “I’m talking about 23-year-old Leo in Titanic. There’s something I really like about affectations with people’s mouths, and he does this thing where the left side of his lip goes down when he talks. [Swoons] Oh, I love it. It got me”.

Indeed, Stone wasn’t the only one enamoured by DiCaprio’s role in the classic ‘90s movie which remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Taking the decade by storm, DiCaprio’s popularity during the era would lead him to bigger and better collaborations after the turn of the new millennium, going on to work with Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York, Steven Spielberg in Catch Me If You Can and Christopher Nolan in Inception.

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Titanic, below, and see if you swoon at the sight of him.