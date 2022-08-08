Ryan Gosling's favourite action movie star









Ryan Gosling has proved himself to be a capable actor in both independent films and Hollywood flicks since the start of his career in the 1990s. Getting his start on the Disney Channel as a ‘mouseketeer’ on The Mickey Mouse Club when he was just twelve, Gosling has since gone on to appear in a variety of films, ranging from romantic comedies to action dramas.

The star rose to prominence after performing in films such as The Notebook, Blue Valentine, and Half-Nelson, before branching into the action genre. Gosling took the lead in 2011’s Drive, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner: 2049, both to much acclaim, cementing him as a solid leading actor in the action genre. By using his experience in indie cinema, Gosling is able to bring nuanced, complex performances to the genre, which is so often bogged down with forgettable, throwaway movies.

Gosling’s latest foray into the genre sees him play a CIA black ops assassin in The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who have multiple Marvel directing credits to their names, the film also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton. This project stands in stark contrast to Gosling’s upcoming role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s live action Barbie, to be released next year.

In an interview with MTV News, the actor discussed his earliest memories of watching action films as well as his favourite action star of all time. When asked if his parents let him watch R-rated action movies in the cinema as a kid, Gosling replied, “my first film in a theatre was Bloodsport. […] I was too young to see that film.” Released in 1988, when Gosling was just seven years old, Bloodsport stars Jean-Claude Van Damme as Frank Dux, an army captain and ninjutsu practitioner who travels to Hong Kong to compete in a martial arts tournament. According to Gosling, “it made an impact.”

However, when the interviewer asks Gosling if Van Damme was his favourite action star, the actor claims that it would actually have to be Sylvester Stallone. Gosling explains, “he’s such a good actor. […] You got action, but you’ve got these like amazing characters at the centre of it. It was just like, it was this beautiful marriage. I miss those days.”

Sylvester Stallone was at his peak from the late 1970s all the way through to the 1990s, starring in and creating countless action films. Most notably, he wrote and starred in multiple franchises such as Rocky and Rambo. Stallone was one of action’s biggest names during this period, alongside the likes of Van Damme and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After the 90s, Stallone’s career took a slight downturn when he appeared in multiple box-office bombs, from the remake of Get Carter, to Driven to Avenging Angelo. However, over recent years he has bounced back with roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, the Expendables franchise, and Rocky spin-off franchise Creed, which saw him nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe, the latter of which he won for Best Supporting Actor.

Its no surprise that Gosling cites Stallone as an inspiration, considering he was one of the biggest action stars of the actor’s childhood and formative years. We can only hope that Gosling – just like Stallone – will continue to earn as much success in decades to come, which at this rate, seems inevitable.