Emma Stone reveals her favourite movie character of all time









Possessing unfettered charm and a dextrous approach to acting, Emma Stone is one of the finest working actors. At this point in time, she’s a very familiar face and has starred in some of the best releases of the past 15 years. Whether it be the coming-of-age comedy classic, Superbad, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Favourite or La La Land, Stone has graced the screen in some truly remarkable pieces of cinema.

There’s something for everyone in Stone’s extensive filmography, and she’s worked with some of the finest auteurs in modern film, including Alejandro González Iñárritu, Yorgos Lanthimos, Damien Chazelle and Craig Gillespie, to name just a handful.

Her most recent role saw her cast off any preconceived notions about her work, as she starred as the villain Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 2021 prequel, Cruella. Unsurprisingly, she brought something different to the role, a sinister edge, surpassing the more over-pronounced theatrics of her predecessor, Glenn Close, and her performance was celebrated across the board.

Speaking to Glamour Magazine, about the role, Stone said: “It’s incredible when you let any social thoughts drop out of your head, when you think no one has to like me and in fact think, ‘I’d prefer if they didn’t.’ I just want what I want. I am single-minded. It is not something that you can really live in, in real life, for very long at all but it’s just so phenomenal!”.

It is clear that above all else, Emma Stone is a lover of cinema and understands it deeply, and this has allowed her to play such a wide variety of roles with zest. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she named films such as Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, the Gene Wilder classic Haunted Honeymoon, the Peter Finch satire Network and Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights as her favourite films. This surprising list also reflects that Stone has a penchant for the macabre, the spooky and wild, wicked humour.

In that same interview, Stone revealed who her favourite movie character of all time is, and it won’t come as much of a surprise, given her penchant for the darker side of life. She named Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice as her favourite.

Stone explained: “Lydia in Beetlejuice. Because she’s awesome. She gets to go into the underworld. I liked spooky things. Whenever we would go on vacations, I would want to go see weird things. When we went to San Francisco as a family, I made them take me to the house that Charles Manson lived in. I blame my mom for part of it. When I was ten, she went on this whole genealogy search and took us to the East Coast, and we went on a weeklong vacation where we went gravestone rubbing. I love all things spooky. [Does a comically serious voice] I’m a Scorpio, you know.”

This admission makes a lot of sense, and after watching Cruella, you see where Stone took some of her cues, imbuing the character with a dark edge that we’re sure even Tim Burton would enjoy.

Watch the trailer for Cruella below.

