Emily Ratajkowski auditioned for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ before quitting Hollywood









It has been reported that Emily Ratajkowski has quit Hollywood. The Gone Girl actor revealed, following her unsuccessful audition for Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning movie Triangle of Sadness, that she has decided to step away from the film industry altogether. The retired actor began her career as a model and rose to on-screen prominence in an appearance on iCarly, which was followed by movies like We Are Your Friends, Lying and Stealing, I Feel Pretty, and Easy.

“But I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing, and this is my outlet,'” Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times in a new interview. “I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'”

Ratajkowski revealed that her last audition was for a role in Triangle of Sadness. Charlbi Dean Kriek was ultimately cast in the role but tragically died shortly after the movie’s release. Continuing, Ratajkowski explained that, following 2014’s Gone Girl, her team strived to land the roles that would push her under the spotlight as a “serious actress with longevity.”

At least, this was the plan until she fired her talent agent, commercial rep, and manager in early 2020 after being tired of being made “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood,” adding, “I didn’t trust them. I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m going to make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.'”

The My Body author continued to explain that she is less inclined to be held down by “power dynamics and the power that is held by boys clubs.”