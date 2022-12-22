The cause of death of 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean is revealed









After the resounding success of Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, many critics predicted that the film’s star Charlbi Dean, was going to be an icon in the near future. Unfortunately, those predictions were cut short when Dean unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

At the time, the cause of her death wasn’t revealed, which added to the shock surrounding the news of the young actor’s demise. However, a recent report released by the New York City Medical Examiner has shed some light on the mysterious issue.

According to the report, Dean succumbed to bacterial sepsis after she was exposed to the bacteria, Capnocytophaga. Due to a deadly car accident in 2009, Dean had to have her spleen removed, which is the reason why the bacterial exposure led to so many complications.

Triangle of Sadness has emerged as one of the best films of 2022, showcasing Östlund’s masterful approach to political satire and black comedy. When the news about Dean’s death first reached the media, Östlund led the tributes to the late actor.

The director wrote on Instagram: “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy. It is an honour to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé Luke.”

