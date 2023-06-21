Emily Eavis has “back up plans” if Arctic Monkeys can’t play Glastonbury









After Arctic Monkeys cancelled multiple gigs due to Alex Turner’s vocal condition, questions have arisen as to whether they can play their show at Glastonbury. According to the Glastonbury organiser, plans are in place in case the Sheffield band can’t go on.

The Monkeys had previously been out on the road promoting their latest release, 2022’s The Car. While the tour went smoothly, they had a recent hiccup after cancelling a sold-out show in Dublin due to Turner’s battle with laryngitis.

When asked about whether The Monkeys are still set to perform, Eavis had said that plans are in place should they drop out, telling The Times, “We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.

There had also been speculation as to whether Foo Fighters would play a secret show on the Glastonbury grounds. When asked if Dave Grohl and his band would take over for The Monkeys, Eavis said, “I wouldn’t like to give anything away. You’ve got to allow the surprise to happen. It’s all about the surprise”.

Despite their health issues and cancelled gigs, Eavis remained confident in them playing the show, going on to say, “I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right”.

If they go on, this will be the third time that Arctic Monkeys have set foot on the Glastonbury. The first was set in 2007 off the strength of their first album, and the second was in 2013 on a high from their colossal release, AM.

Among some of the other iconic acts set to play at Glastonbury field this year include hard rock icons Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Elton John. Arctic Monkeys’ set is scheduled to start on Friday night.