Emily Eavis explains why Glastonbury ticket prices are so high









Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has explained why ticket prices for the annual festival are so high. It was recently announced that tickets for the 2023 edition would go on sale at the start of November, though many were surprised to discover that a single standard ticket would cost £335.

Glastonbury tickets last went on sale in 2019, at which time a standard ticket cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee. That’s an increase of £70. The price hike caused something of an uproar among prospective ticket holders, forcing Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival with her father Michael, to offer an explanation.

Writing on Twitter, Emily Eavis wrote: “I wanted to post about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”

Eavis added: “The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.” She advised prospective attendees who could not afford tickets to keep an eye on the “opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or part of the crew”.

She continued: “In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are always, hugely appreciative, of your ongoing support.”

Coach tickets went on sale on November 3rd, while standard tickets will be released on November 6th. In an effort to put an end to ticket touts, fans must register before purchasing. Glastonbury Festival 2023 will be held between June 21st and June 25th next year.