Emily Eavis denies Glastonbury 2024 headliner rumours

Following reports that Madonna, Coldplay and Dua Lipa were set to be the headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2024, organiser Emily Eavis has stepped forward to publicly confirm that this news was false.

In a public statement on her social media accounts, Eavis responded, “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day.”

Her message continued: “The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

This cold water on the rampant speculation follows news that the launch of ticket sales for the festival have also been delayed by two weeks. The first batch of coach tickets were scheduled to be listed for sale at 6pm on November 2nd, with the official announcement regarding the postponement only arriving a matter of hours before.

The festival says their decision was made to make sure “everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one.” However, while the ticketing situation and unconfirmed headliners might imply disorder, the festival have ensured that it is business as usual for next summer.

Following backlash form last year’s all-male Pyramid Stage headliner, Eavis has hinted that two females will top the bill this time out. She told the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick: “2024 is still a little up in the air…and I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July.”

As of yet, no line-up has been confirmed.