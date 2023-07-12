Emily Blunt plans a year-long break from acting in order to spend time with family









Acclaimed actor Emily Blunt has announced her intention to put her acting career on pause for an entire year. The decision, she stated, stems from a desire to allocate more quality time towards her two young daughters, Hazel and Violet, whom she shares with her spouse, actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

Blunt explained that her eldest daughter is now nine and wants to spend more time with her while they’re at such a young age. “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” Blunt shared.

Blunt also discussed the importance of being present for key moments in her children’s daily routines, such as waking them, escorting them to school, and tucking them in at night.

The disclosure came during her recent appearance on the Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. In the same conversation, Blunt offered insight into her personal life, including her enjoyable experiences living in the same building as fellow actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana in Brooklyn, New York.

“Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person,” Blunt explained. “We all became friends, and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said, ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We’ll live in the same building!’ But there’s really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners… the kids love each other.”

Emily will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated project, Oppenheimer, where she will share the screen with her neighbour Damon. This will be followed by Pain Hustlers by director David Yates and The Fall Guy, where she stars alongside Ryan Gosling.