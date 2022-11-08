Black Panther's Winston Duke cast in the film adaptation of 'The Fall Guy'









Director David Leitch’s cast for The Fall Guy includes Ryan Gosling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily Blunt, and just recently, Winston Duke. The Tobagonian actor, most known for his performances in the Marvel hit Black Panther and Jordan Peele’s Us, is confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming action film written by Drew Pearce.

The Fall Guy will be an adaptation of the TV series of the same name that aired on ABC from November 1981 to May 1985. This original series starred Lee Majors and followed a stuntman working in Hollywood who lives a double life as a bounty hunter.

It has been reported that Leitch’s re-imagining of the show’s content will be somewhat loose, as the plot is said to focus on Gosling’s character crossing paths with an old nemesis who replaced him (Taylor-Johnson).

The development of the film adaptation was announced in the summer of 2010 and is scheduled for a March 2024 release.

Shooting is currently taking place in Australia. Furthermore, Duke’s fourth performance as M’Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is close to being released.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.