Emily Blunt set to join new Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'









After the debacle of Tenet, Christopher Nolan is ready to take the next step in his career by jumping into another period piece about the Second World War. Based on Kai Bird’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Nolan’s new film will reportedly star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and will focus on Oppenheimer’s journey as he contributes to the creation of the monstrosity that is the atomic bomb.

As Nolan reported in a statement, the decision to end the partnership with his longtime collaborator Warner Bros and to go with Universal has been a conscious one: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Continuing, he added, “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theatres and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

Nolan is preparing to put the backlash he received for Tenet behind him but he has maintained that he stands by what he created: “The idea that you’d watch a large-scale studio blockbuster and come out feeling like maybe there are things I didn’t understand that I should go back and take a look at or whatever. I think that’s kind of fun.”

Adding, “As an audience member, I’ve always enjoyed movies that, if you want to see it a second time, you’re going to see a different movie. You’re going to see different layers in it. … My job as a filmmaker is to make sure that the first time you see the movie, you are entertained and you are gripped and that, you can’t lose sight of.”

In addition to the casting of Cillian Murphy, latest reports indicate that Emily Blunt is also set to join Oppenheimer. Although most of the details about the production haven’t been confirmed yet, a working release date for Oppenheimer has been determined to be July of 2023.

Comments