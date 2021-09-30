Christopher Nolan reveals the one question he would've loved to ask Stanley Kubrick







Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest names in the world of modern cinema, responsible for creating enormously successful projects like the Dark Knight Trilogy as well as arthouse cult classics such as his brilliant 1998 debut feature Following. Regarded by many as one of the sci-fi geniuses of the 21st century, Nolan has steadily cemented his place in the landscape of contemporary cinema.

As someone who is obsessed with the sci-fi genre, Nolan has always acknowledged that he has been enormously influenced by a true pioneer of the genre – Stanley Kubrick. When he was a child, he got the opportunity of witnessing the mesmerising mastery of 2001: A Space Odyssey on a huge screen which he described as a life-changing experience.

In a later interview, Nolan was asked about his dream of meeting Kubrick. Despite having never met him, the filmmaker detailed an imaginary interaction between him and his idol. He claimed that he would have asked Kubrick about his final project: “It is paradoxical because what I’d like to know is how he would’ve finished Eyes Wide Shut.”

Adding, “When I started looking at the reality of how the film was finished and at what point he died, [I found out] he died before the scoring sessions were completed. Even though I think the studio appropriately put out his version of the film, knowing where that happens in my own process, I realise it’s a little bit early.”

“I took another look at the film because it hadn’t really worked for me the first time I saw it,” Nolan admitted. “I was a little disappointed. Watching again, I realised that it is an extraordinary achievement but it is a little bit hampered by very, very small and superficial, almost technical flaws that I’m pretty sure he would have absolutely ironed out.”

After the failure of Tenet, Nolan is currently working on a period piece set during World War II which will focus on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his contributions towards the creation of the atom bomb. While there are no release dates for Nolan’s new Oppenheimer film yet, some sources have claimed that Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders is attached to the project.

