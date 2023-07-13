Emily Blunt claims that she will leave ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere if SAG strike begins









As the London premiere for Oppenheimer kicks off, it has been revealed that not all of the actors and crew involved will remain at the screening if SAG-AFTRA calls an official strike while the evening unfolds.

As she made her way up the red carpet in an extravagant black dress, actor Emily Blunt revealed to Deadline that she would remain loyal to her fellow actors if a strike is called. This announcement comes following the news that a deal has yet to be reached between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP.

“I hope everyone makes a fair deal, and we are here to celebrate this movie,” she said. “And if they call it, we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now, it’s the joy to be together.”

Blunt’s co-star Matt Damon also commented on the current state of affairs. “Ben [Affleck] and I just started this little independent studio, and we’re three and a half movies in, and we’re shutting down on one of them now. We’re just waiting for everything to resolve. It’s brutal for our sister unions; it’s brutal for IATSE; it’s gonna be tough for 160,000 actors.”

“So, nobody wants a work stoppage, but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn’t fair, then we’ve gotta hold strong until we get a deal that’s fair for working actors. You know, it’s the difference between having health care and not for a lot of actors, and we’ve got to do what’s right by them.”

Following the news regarding contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP earlier today, the SAG’s national board have arranged a meeting to formally approve a strike for actors in the industry. The action will mark the first actors’ strike against the film and TV industry since 1980 and the first time that both actors and writers are simultaneously striking since 1960 when Ronald Reagan was president of the SAG.

Take a look at Emily Blunt speaking on the red carpet for Oppenheimer below.

See more Emily Blunt on the current Hollywood labor strikes: “I hope everyone makes a fair deal…”#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/vQSAMl37XB — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023