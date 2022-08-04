Emilia Clarke names her biggest regret









Emilia Clarke is a brilliant actor – it’s a point that not many would refute. On film, television, and stage, the London native has shown her dramatic aptitude by getting stuck into a whole host of projects and characters. A true thespian, her career has been one of many surprising twists and turns, as she’s constantly looking for job satisfaction and the chance to do something new.

She is best known for her portrayal as ‘The Mother of Dragons’, Queen Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit TV series Game of Thrones. Kicking off in 2011, the show became a hit because of its complex and compelling narrative, as well as multi-faceted characters, of whom Targaryen was one of the finest.

Her skill as an actor was immediately clear for everyone to see, as her character gradually transformed from the innocent orphan who was the heir to a kingdom into a fully-fledged tyrant who becomes everything she used to hate.

The character of Daenerys dealt with many mature themes, and it is something that Clarke managed with ease, producing many iconic moments along the way, and by the time the show’s third season concluded in 2013, with the character rising as the ‘Breaker of Chains’, she was established as one of the most iconic TV characters of the contemporary era.

Whilst Clarke’s career has seen her feature in successes such as Game of Thrones and The Seagull, there are also moments she regrets. When sitting down with Variety in 2019 to discuss the end of Game of Thrones and her achievements up until that point, she revealed that she and co-star Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, have bonded over both their accomplishment and mistakes. The latter being what she calls “stupid action movies”.

Clarke said: “Kit and I are counterparts in terms of experience. We are pretty much the same age, and our characters have had parallel journeys, and we as actors have had parallel journeys. We’ve both done stupid action movies we regret and fabulous things we’re proud of, and we’ve always come back to Thrones. And he’s the person I’d ask, ‘How are you handling this? Are you alright?’ We were in sync, even if we were filming on opposite sides of the world.”

Notably, Clarke’s biggest failure with big-budget action titles came in the form of 2015’s Terminator: Genisys, despite it looking promising on paper, with her playing the legendary Sarah Connor and the film being directed by Game of Thrones‘s Alan Taylor.

She regretted it so much that she even told Vanity Fair that she was “relieved” to see it bomb so she wouldn’t have to return, as “no one had a good time” making it.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.