‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler shares touching tribute to Lisa Marie Presley









In the run-up to Austin Butler starring as Lisa Marie Presley’s father in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, she was one of the main driving forces of praise for the feature calling Butler’s performance “nothing short of spectacular.”

This praise was warmly received by Butler who had earned a friendship with her. Following her passing on January 12th from an apparent cardiac arrest, the actor has since released a tribute to the late Lisa Marie calling her a “bright light”.

He eulogised the 54-year-old and passed his thoughts on to her family. “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” the actor said, regarding Presley’s mother and three surviving children.

He concluded: “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

He is one of many stars who have paid tribute to her and expressed how she continued to preserve her father’s legacy with the utmost esteem and humanity. The kindness she showed Butler in the making of the film is merely one example of that.

Lisa Maria is set to be buried alongside her late son Ben Keogh at Graceland. Keogh took his own life at the age of 27 back in 2020. A family representative announced: “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben.”

