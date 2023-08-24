Elvis Presley’s estate bans the use of his music in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming ‘Priscilla’









Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, Priscilla, about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, will not feature any from ‘The King’.

The director revealed that Elvis Presley Enterprises disapproved of the film, banning all use of the singer’s music within it. Coppola told The Hollywood Reporter, “They don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand.” However, she asserts that this has only forced her to “be more creative.”

Instead, Coppola’s husband, Thomas Mars from the French indie rock band Phoenix, will provide covers of classic songs for the soundtrack.

Following the release of the teaser trailer in June, an official from the Presley estate claimed Priscilla looks “like a college movie,” with “horrible” writing and direction. The film was even referred to as a “money grab.”

Another claimed, “The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.” Evidently, the Presley estate is less than impressed with Coppola’s exploration of the couple’s relationship.

Discussing the movie with Vogue, Coppola previously revealed, “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland.”

The story is adapted from Priscilla’s memoir, Elvis and Me, released in 1985. Priscilla is keen for people to see the film, writing on Instagram, “I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola.”

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

Watch the trailer below.