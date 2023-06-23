Elvis Presley estate criticise upcoming Sofia Coppola film ‘Priscilla’









Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming film Priscilla adapts Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me to screen, featuring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley. After the release of the first trailer, members of Elvis Presley’s official estate have openly criticised the project.

One official, who had seen the film, called the writing and directing “horrible” and compared it to a college movie. He called the set design “horrific” and “not what Graceland looks like”. The officials have also labelled the film a “money grab”.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley has praised the movie. The actor and businesswoman took to social media to share her excitement about the interpretation by the “masterful Sofia Coppola”.

She continued to praise the director, stating: “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

Coppola has previously spoken on her motivations to adapt the story in Vogue, stating: “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland.”

She continued: “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world – kinda similar to Marie Antoinette”. Priscilla marks Coppola’s second film in the historical drama genre – in 2006, Coppola adapted Marie Antoinette’s story to screen, starring Kirsten Dunst.

Priscilla will be distributed by cult film company A24 and is set for release in October 2023. Watch the trailer below.