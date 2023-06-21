Watch the first trailer of Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, ‘Priscilla’









The first trailer for Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming film, Priscilla, based on the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has been released.

The highly-anticipated film comes shortly after Baz Luhrmann’s epic tale of the King of Rock and Roll’s life, Elvis, which was released last year. However, Coppola’s tale will focus on Priscilla’s perspective, who met the singer when she was just 14, and he was 24. They married in 1967 when she was 21.

Cailee Spaeny, known for her role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, portrays Priscilla. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi from Euphoria is playing Elvis. Coppola has adapted the screenplay from Presley’s memoir, Elvis and Me, released in 1985.

A24’s synopsis states: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.”

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Talking to Vogue in 2022, Coppola discussed the upcoming movie. “I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago. A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story.”

“I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kinda similar to Marie Antoinette.”

Watch the trailer below.