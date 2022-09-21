Elvis Costello announces ten-show residency in New York









Elvis Costello has announced a ten-night residency at the Gramercy Theatre in New York. However, it comes with a twist.

Costello first discussed the project during an appearance on Fallon last month, and now, he’s detailed the run of shows. Next February, the songwriter will be celebrating his career with the ‘100 Songs And More’ residency at the intimate theatre. Each night, he’ll perform a completely different setlist featuring ten different songs.

For the first five nights of the run, Costello will perform entirely by himself, and he’ll then be joined by longtime keyboardist Steve Nieve for the following four shows. Costello also has some tricks up his sleeve for the last night, which involves secret guests.

The press release states: “Apart from a printed program of ten songs per night, Costello will select a number of other tunes to be played impromptu, completing each performance without repeating any songs from the printed program over the ten-night stand, although it’s safe to assume that a couple of well-known tunes may serve as an encore.”

Costello also penned a limerick: “For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre, I’ll name ten songs to set the scene, I’ll play those ten and then ten more, Shake off the old routine. Each night will tell a different tale, So come to one or come to all, ‘100 Songs’ is what I promise, But twice that number is quite a haul.”

He continued: “I will start this stand alone, that’s fine, Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine, Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine, But what else may happen is a secret of mine, Let’s just set up the chair or two and play, In case some friends turn up along the way.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Costello appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed meeting legendary Hollywood actor Gregory Peck.

Elvis Costello "100 Songs and More". February 9th – 22nd 2023.



Pre-sale begins Sept 21st at 10 AM ET.

General on sale this Friday. Use Code: ELVISNYC



Pre-sale here: https://t.co/ihKfb1bSXB pic.twitter.com/6zqrGeXFHa — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) September 20, 2022