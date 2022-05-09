Watch Elvis Costello discuss meeting Gregory Peck on The Late Show









During the latest edition of The Colbert Questionert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Elvis Costello discussed the wild time when he met the legendary Hollywood actor Gregory Peck.

Costello, who would later go on to form the band Elvis Costello & The Attractions, was a boy at the time growing up around the famed Twickenham Studios where many Beatles films were filmed including A Hard Days Night.

Thus, Peck was known to be in the area. When Costello himself was about nine, while playing in the local park he spotted Peck filming a scene and approached the star.

This anecdote then revealed a secret passion for autograph collecting on the part of Costello which began when he was a boy. The rocker even said that his father was lucky enough to get him every Beatles autograph as he was growing up.

The star then went on to discuss topics about what happens after we die, his favourite action movie, and whether he prefers a window or aisle seat as Colbert really dug beneath the surface of the enigmatic musician as he promote his new album The Boy Named If.

Around two and a half minutes into the clip below.

