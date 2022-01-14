Keanu Reeves names his favourite action movie of all time









Becoming a cultural icon in contemporary cinema, there are few stars as universally loved as Keanu Reeves, the star of Speed, Point Break and more recent action films, John Wick and The Matrix: Resurrections. Appearing on the recent addition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor discussed the recent release of The Matrix reboot, dispelling rumours of a sequel before discussing some of his favourite moments throughout cinema history.

Speaking about some of his very favourite things, Reeves discussed everything from his favourite sandwich to his favourite smell, before being asked what his top-rated action film of all time was. Replying, Reeves went with the 1975 science fiction film Rollerball, with the actor expressing his joy at the sheer existence of the film by exclaiming, “Violence, a game, and philosophy, social commentary. Fantastic!”.

Directed by Norman Jewison, the cult classic film from 1975 is set in a future controlled by corporations where an ultra-violent sport known as ‘Rollerball’ holds high stakes and high rewards for those willing to partake. A bombastic action film, there’s no surprise that the ever eclectic Keanu Reeves chose the film as one of his favourites alongside his love of crunchy peanut butter sandwiches with honey and more, as stated on the show.

Keanu Reeves recently starred in the reboot of The Matrix franchise, appearing in Resurrections alongside Carrie Anne-Moss, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Whilst fans will have to wait a little longer to see Reeves on the big screen again in John Wick 4, he is set to join Hulu’s adaptation of The Devil in the White City created by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Take a look at the clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, below.