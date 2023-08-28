Elton John spends night in hospital after suffering fall









Elton John has been discharged from a French hospital after being treated overnight following a fall at his villa in Nice.

The legendary singer, who headlined Glastonbury earlier this summer, was treated for minor injuries at the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. In a statement, his representatives told the Daily Mail: ‘We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.”

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health,” the statement continued.

After headlining Glastonbury in June, the musician completed the European leg of his farewell tour in July and has since been spending time with his family in France. His husband David Furnish recently discussed how Elton was “jubilant” to have finished touring.

“It’s always hard saying goodbye,” Furnish said in a recent interview. “[But] It’s hard. I really miss him. The boys really miss him. He really misses us. He’s had enough of that. We’ve had enough of that. Now it’s time to spend more time together as a family.”

“We could not be happier and more excited about it, and a lot of people would say, ‘Oh, you must be really emotional,’ but at the end of the tour, he and I both sit at the table and go, ‘We can’t wait to be a family’,” he added.

Furnish continued: “Elton says, ‘I’ve done this my whole life. I have loved every minute of it.’ He loves his time on stage. He’s super grateful but he doesn’t need any more. Our boys are 10 and 12, they really need us more and more. To be able to do that is more satisfying, more joyful, more fulfilling and having that opportunity to co-parent those children brings us endless happiness, joy and satisfaction.”

